Sativa

Strawberry

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 13 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 174 reviews

Strawberry

Originally bred in the Netherlands, Strawberry is a mostly sativa cannabis strain with a pungent fruity scent and uplifting effects. Consumers prone to anxiety choose Strawberry for its stress-relieving qualities without the jarring paranoia common among high THC strains. Comfortable and relaxing, Strawberry brings physical and mental relief to patients treating symptoms mild or severe. Strawberry is grown both indoors and out with a 9 week flowering time.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

969 reported effects from 134 people
Happy 59%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 44%
Energetic 37%
Relaxed 37%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 23%
Headache 9%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%

Reviews

174

Avatar for BakedBuffalo
Member since 2014
The first thing about this strain that really grabbed me was the smell. A very strawberry-berry smell with an undertone of tea makes for a very enjoyable scent. Strawberry has a lot of what I like in a sativa, a great uplifting cerebral buzz coupled with a nice relaxation that keeps anxiety at bay. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for vesuvius
Member since 2016
I try a lot of sativas because I like to get high but still be active. I recently got some Strawberry oil and it's the best sativa I've ever tried. This stuff kicks me into high gear! Take a couple dabs and next thing you know the house is clean. Great during the day, especially if you want to be pr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Xanadab
Member since 2017
Great anytime strain. Good choice to have on the vape pen when you're not sure how you feel. Gets me to focus a little more and keeps depression at bay. Tastes a little odd but I may just have a cheap cartridge.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for OregonMicrogrowery
Member since 2013
Went for another trip with a different cut of this variety. Carrying this one in the club. Great, very impressed. Vaped at low temps. Came on very quickly, leveled out to good place in about 10 minutes, stuck around until now, 3ish hours off three pulls. Made my work I had to get done much easier....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Apedawg
Member since 2017
Awesome stuff, love it. Beautiful fruity taste (I couldn’t really taste strawberries). Wraps straight around your eyes and lifts you high. Not too overpowering and still very possible to get shit done while under the influence. Goes great with music, really great with music✌🏻😎
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Lineage

Strain
Strawberry
First strain child
Strawberry Gum
child
Second strain child
Strawberry Blue
child

Photos

User uploaded image of StrawberryUser uploaded image of StrawberryUser uploaded image of StrawberryUser uploaded image of StrawberryUser uploaded image of StrawberryUser uploaded image of StrawberryUser uploaded image of Strawberry
