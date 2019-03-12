ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Strawberry Shortcake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Shortcake.

Reviews

30

Avatar for Juantanamo666
Member since 2019
fire
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for andycan2
Member since 2017
Great taste. First thing I noticed about this strain. Has a sweet but earthier taste. Not to rough either, has a strong smooth hit to it. The bud itself looks amazing, super bright orange hairs. Looks so damn good I really just wanna put it in a glass jar and hang it up lol. Definitely one of my new...
Avatar for Thisgirlshaya
Member since 2019
This strain has a very light earthy taste! The high wasn’t overwhelming but definitely satisfied. It didn’t make me “munch out” and I wasn’t very sleepy. Great for creative flow &amp; relaxing
Creative
Avatar for PeachHeck
Member since 2018
I tried this as a live resin with more diamonds than not, and at first, the smell REALLY threw me off. I didn't actually enjoy the smell of the wax, just on its own. it reminded me of a doctor's office, or something I had smelled before but had an extremely bad experience with, but I held out. I was...
Avatar for Twilo850
Member since 2018
I’m sitting here watching Dirt about motley crew.. jamming out while melting into my couch. If that gives you any idea how good this strain is.. LoL 🌲🖕🏻🖕🏻😎😎
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for KFeilS
Member since 2018
Disappointed. Diamonds, P. Excellence.
Avatar for Jaktaylor1987
Member since 2019
Very upbeat. Dont try to concentrate on a movie js.
