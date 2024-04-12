Sugar Bomb Punch
Sugar Bomb Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a complex genetic cross between THC Bomb x (Critical Orange Punch x Bubba Island Kush). This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Sugar Bomb Punch is known to have a THC content of 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Dutch Passion, Sugar Bomb Punch features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene, with a luscious palate of fruit, cream, citrus, and floral notes. These buds are frosty AF. The average price of Sugar Bomb Punch typically ranges from $10-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Sugar Bomb Punch's effects and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Bomb Punch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sugar Bomb Punch strain effects
