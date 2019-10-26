ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A cross of the famous Do-Si-Dos and OGKB, Sugar Breath has beautiful dense buds coated in trichomes. The aroma is a sweet, gassy blend that also includes notes of pine, incense, vanilla, and cinnamon. The potent high may provide a relaxing evening of laughter and snacks.

 

The_Dank_Side
Member since 2019
Has got to be one of the strongest strains I have had the pleasure of trying. tastes of cinnamon vanilla and some wood. almost like a gingerbread cookie or something similar
HungrySleepy
Mistergone
Member since 2019
Tastes like cinnamon and sugar. leaves you totally relaxed and seems to keep building until you wake up.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

OGKB
Do-Si-Dos
Sugar Breath