A cross of the famous Do-Si-Dos and OGKB, Sugar Breath has beautiful dense buds coated in trichomes. The aroma is a sweet, gassy blend that also includes notes of pine, incense, vanilla, and cinnamon. The potent high may provide a relaxing evening of laughter and snacks.