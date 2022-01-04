I personally didn't like this strain. I have depression, anxiety, and insomnia. As a person that is dissociated most the day, this brought me all the way back to reality. A little... too much... I was more weirded out by being too in tuned with my surroundings that I couldn't enjoy the high. I might recommend this for people that need to take test or do homework. A task that requires full awareness but if you have an uncomfy or stressful environment, this won't be a good strain. On a brighter note, it smells and taste like sugar cane 😋 At least the name is on point lol.