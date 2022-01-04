Sugar Cane reviews
Sugar Cane strain effects
Reported by 33 real people like you
Sugar Cane strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
M........7
January 4, 2022
Energetic
Anxious
I personally didn't like this strain. I have depression, anxiety, and insomnia. As a person that is dissociated most the day, this brought me all the way back to reality. A little... too much... I was more weirded out by being too in tuned with my surroundings that I couldn't enjoy the high. I might recommend this for people that need to take test or do homework. A task that requires full awareness but if you have an uncomfy or stressful environment, this won't be a good strain. On a brighter note, it smells and taste like sugar cane 😋 At least the name is on point lol.
m........z
January 13, 2022
Euphoric
good daytime strain that doesn’t cause too much drowsiness anxiety from 8/10 to 2/10
v........4
January 23, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Tingly
Uplifted
This strain is a heavyweight in so many categories! The strong grape flavor is the first thing that hits you when you crack this beautiful frosty bud open, and when used through a dry herb vape, the flavor is incredible. The effects are quite heavy-handed, with a rush of energy and a head buzz that slowly settles into the rest of the body to give a nice light buzz. It is worth mentioning however that this strain hits HARD! And those with a lower tolerance should beware as it can lead into some anxious thoughts and paranoia, but in the hands of an experienced user this is one delicious and energizing ride!
J........2
January 23, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Great strain for the day, but even as someone with a moderate tolerance this one is easy to overdo it with!! Less is more with Sugar cane as a couple too many tokes can leave you anxious, but with the right amount and it’s delicious grape flavor it’s a great way to do chores and get through repetitive tasks with a smile on your face
s........3
March 3, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
a good strain that doesn't keep you on the 🛋️. I'm a fan of this strain because I can still function. I normally game or clean after smoking this.
D........o
March 15, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Tastes good. Very good looking strain. 29% where I am.
h........n
February 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Incredible flower. Starts off with a burst of eurphoria, and spreads down your body into a heavy, but not sedative stone. Still functional for me. I'm a medical patient with PTSD and anxiety disorder. This is a keeper. Grown by Papa Jesus in Oklahoma.
d........3
April 27, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Good for work and attention to detail. Head high is nice; body high is more intense than I expected.