HybridTHC 17%CBD 0%

Sugar Cane

Sugar Cane is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum and Slurricane. Sugar Cane is 17% THC, making this marijuana strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sugar Cane effects include focused, energetic, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sugar Cane when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by In House Genetics, Sugar Cane features flavors like grape, sweet, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Sugar Cane typically ranges from $30–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Cane, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Sugar Cane strain effects

Reported by 33 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Euphoric

Sugar Cane strain helps with

  • Depression
    29% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
Sugar Cane strain reviews33

January 4, 2022
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Anxious
I personally didn't like this strain. I have depression, anxiety, and insomnia. As a person that is dissociated most the day, this brought me all the way back to reality. A little... too much... I was more weirded out by being too in tuned with my surroundings that I couldn't enjoy the high. I might recommend this for people that need to take test or do homework. A task that requires full awareness but if you have an uncomfy or stressful environment, this won't be a good strain. On a brighter note, it smells and taste like sugar cane 😋 At least the name is on point lol.
22 people found this helpful
January 13, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
good daytime strain that doesn’t cause too much drowsiness anxiety from 8/10 to 2/10
19 people found this helpful
January 23, 2022
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Tingly
Loading...Uplifted
This strain is a heavyweight in so many categories! The strong grape flavor is the first thing that hits you when you crack this beautiful frosty bud open, and when used through a dry herb vape, the flavor is incredible. The effects are quite heavy-handed, with a rush of energy and a head buzz that slowly settles into the rest of the body to give a nice light buzz. It is worth mentioning however that this strain hits HARD! And those with a lower tolerance should beware as it can lead into some anxious thoughts and paranoia, but in the hands of an experienced user this is one delicious and energizing ride!
18 people found this helpful
