Hybrid

Sugar Cookie

Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Sugar Cookie
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Sugar Cookie is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aromatic sweetness that is likely to have influenced this strain’s name. You might think this hybrid belongs in the same family as the famed Girl Scout Cookies, but its genetics say otherwise. Sugar Cookie is a three-way cross between Crystal Gayle, Blue Hawaiian, and Sensi Star, together passing on the resinous qualities of a Northern Lights ancestor along with tropical fruit and berry flavors. Your new favorite midnight snack may just be Sugar Cookie, as it delivers a deep, full-body calm before lulling you into deep sleep.

988 reported effects from 144 people
Relaxed 72%
Happy 53%
Sleepy 40%
Euphoric 38%
Uplifted 35%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 1%
Headache 1%

MikeRoss999
Member since 2015
This time, the sugar cookie baked me.
Euphoric Happy Relaxed Talkative Uplifted
Munchiez2
Member since 2014
great strain to sit back and smoke on I love it's effects very nice potent high with flowing and smooth tasty smoke. buy this strain if you love strong good tasting flower and can appreciate a nice indica buzz I noticed I was off though all day which is my fault I should've been aware of this night ...
Aroused Creative Euphoric Focused Giggly
TheDoctorDonna
Member since 2016
As a sufferer of severe migraines and chronic back pain, this strain is AMAZING. Perfect pain relief, nausea relief, and very relaxing. Would also recommend for insomnia sufferers. If you don't want to be knocked out, just grab an energy drink to chug after having the stuff, and you'll be right as r...
Aroused Euphoric Giggly Happy Hungry
Bubbles1
Member since 2014
Nice strain for mild chronic pain days. Great for taking a walk, napping or going to the movies. Its a fun bud that smells like mango lemonade! Went back and bought an 1/8 the day I sampled it.
Happy Relaxed Uplifted
acraig83
Member since 2015
Delicious, instantly takes effect. Very cerebral effect. Good night cap
Euphoric Happy Relaxed Sleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Crystal Gayle
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Sugar Cookie

