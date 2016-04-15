Crystal Gayle is an indica-dominant strain descended from Northern Lights #1. Little else is known about this strain’s lineage, but its fast-paced buzz and productive, focused effects make one wonder what other strains parented this gem of hybrid. Crystal Gayle buds shine and shimmer with a thick coat of sparkling trichomes, a likely source for this strain’s name. Intense citrus coupled with a diesel bite make up Crystal Gayle’s aroma, which is accented by subtle notes of earthy pine. Its onset may be slow, but with time, this hybrid will launch you into a fixated, relaxed state that borders on trance-like, all while bringing a sharp edge to your appetite.