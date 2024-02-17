Sugar Daddy reviews
m........3
February 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I like this strain. This is my third time smoking it. It gives me a relaxed , and mellow feeling, but not sleepy, or too hungry. You can just sit back chill, watch a movie, and eat a few snacks. It's a balanced strain , you feel the indica more, but it's just enough sativa to prevent couch-lock. Go get you a sugar daddy today! Lol.
g........z
September 7, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Tastes like a grimace shake bruh
y........g
July 29, 2024
Aroused
Talkative
Tingly
Crazy flavor. And a scrumptious high
j........3
October 31, 2024
Happy
Hungry
My favorite vape experience by far . I did the Sugar Daddy Punch by Muha Meds . Real strain taste and effects .
t........e
July 31, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Mellow, anti anxiety, earthy flavors.
j........7
December 15, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Fireeeee strain