Sugar Daddy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sugar Daddy.

Sugar Daddy strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Hungry

Euphoric

Sugar Daddy strain helps with

  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Lack of appetite
    16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress

February 17, 2024
I like this strain. This is my third time smoking it. It gives me a relaxed , and mellow feeling, but not sleepy, or too hungry. You can just sit back chill, watch a movie, and eat a few snacks. It's a balanced strain , you feel the indica more, but it's just enough sativa to prevent couch-lock. Go get you a sugar daddy today! Lol.
7 people found this helpful
September 7, 2024
Tastes like a grimace shake bruh
3 people found this helpful
July 29, 2024
Crazy flavor. And a scrumptious high
2 people found this helpful
October 31, 2024
My favorite vape experience by far . I did the Sugar Daddy Punch by Muha Meds . Real strain taste and effects .
July 31, 2024
Mellow, anti anxiety, earthy flavors.
December 15, 2024
Fireeeee strain

