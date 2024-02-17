stock photo similar to Sugar Daddy
Sugar Daddy effects are mostly calming.
Sugar Daddy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between California Indica and Sugar Blossoms. This strain is 25% sativa and 75% indica. Sugar Daddy is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Sugar Daddy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sugar Daddy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Daddy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
Sugar Daddy strain reviews6
m........3
February 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
g........z
September 7, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
y........g
July 29, 2024
Aroused
Talkative
Tingly