Sugar Daddy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between California Indica and Sugar Blossoms. This strain is 25% sativa and 75% indica. Sugar Daddy is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Sugar Daddy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sugar Daddy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Daddy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Sugar Daddy strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...

Euphoric

Sugar Daddy strain helps with

  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Lack of appetite
    16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
Similar to Sugar Daddy near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Sugar Daddy strain reviews6

February 17, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
I like this strain. This is my third time smoking it. It gives me a relaxed , and mellow feeling, but not sleepy, or too hungry. You can just sit back chill, watch a movie, and eat a few snacks. It's a balanced strain , you feel the indica more, but it's just enough sativa to prevent couch-lock. Go get you a sugar daddy today! Lol.
7 people found this helpful
September 7, 2024
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Tastes like a grimace shake bruh
3 people found this helpful
July 29, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Talkative
Loading...Tingly
Crazy flavor. And a scrumptious high
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Sugar Daddy strain genetics