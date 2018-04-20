ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for coldbrova
Member since 2017
it's a productive head high, nice and clean. it's fluffy, flakey buds with crystals a beautiful and unique strain.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for smb11
Member since 2015
Smooth smoke with a distinct citrus and pine taste. I had put my neck out and noticed significant relief from the pain. Leaves you feeling alert and great as a daytime strain.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for cactusbones
Member since 2018
Sugar Pine is a Pot-Heads strain. It quickly brings you into a cognitive awareness of your surroundings with a calming body high. Great for creative work or hard labor chores. It keeps you focused and contented while retaining full capacity of your facilities. The aroma is of the forest, with tangy ...
CreativeFocusedUplifted
