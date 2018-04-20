Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Sugar Pine is a Pot-Heads strain. It quickly brings you into a cognitive awareness of your surroundings with a calming body high. Great for creative work or hard labor chores. It keeps you focused and contented while retaining full capacity of your facilities. The aroma is of the forest, with tangy ...