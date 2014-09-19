We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Creative 75%
Happy 62%
Uplifted 62%
Euphoric 56%
Hungry 43%
Stress 43%
Depression 31%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 18%
Headaches 18%
Dry mouth 56%
Dry eyes 31%
Headache 18%
Dizzy 12%
Anxious 6%
Reviews
24
bungabunga84
Member since 2019
I've to modify my recent review on this strain for honesty . I've had judged to early and having popped only 3 pack that it's ridicolous.
I've found two phenos (tried today, after 15 days of cure) that are INSANELY good! Straight fire! Pure hazy lemony paradise.
Remind me a lot of the best phenos o...
100% Sativa dominant ... Awesome awesome strain!!! I call it my "miracle motivational weed " cause it makes me want to all the stuff I don't want to do!! Clean ? Laundry ? No problem.. Just have some sugar punch and you'll actually have a good time. Puts you in a good mood. Also helps with creativi...
Got it from The Stud in east of Amsterdam. Dry and crunchy and have a sweet and calming smell.
The strain is strong, but not too heavy. I got in a creative mood, and think this strain is perfect for creative souls.
Not for consentrating or listening to others( in a lecture and totally not paying...