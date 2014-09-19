ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sugar Punch
  4. Reviews

Sugar Punch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sugar Punch.

Effects

Show all

16 people reported 124 effects
Creative 75%
Happy 62%
Uplifted 62%
Euphoric 56%
Hungry 43%
Stress 43%
Depression 31%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 18%
Headaches 18%
Dry mouth 56%
Dry eyes 31%
Headache 18%
Dizzy 12%
Anxious 6%

Reviews

24

Avatar for bungabunga84
Member since 2019
I've to modify my recent review on this strain for honesty . I've had judged to early and having popped only 3 pack that it's ridicolous. I've found two phenos (tried today, after 15 days of cure) that are INSANELY good! Straight fire! Pure hazy lemony paradise. Remind me a lot of the best phenos o...
Reported
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryTingly
Avatar for Symbiotic_Union91
Member since 2019
The best strain I have smoked 10/10
Reported
Reported
feelings
Avatar for andre_sombra
Member since 2018
In Nomine Solenissimv 5ºD o batismo foi feito com esta strain e foi do crl. Recomendo. Vou fumar 50 blunts disto na pda.
Reported
Reported
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxed
Avatar for tuinhuislife
Member since 2016
Very sweet and fruity taste. A nice high!
Reported
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Avatar for Daan9000
Member since 2016
Best stuff i ever tasted! Got it from The Stud in Amsterdam. Rate 5/7 everyday mate
Reported
Reported
feelings
Avatar for flowergirl1982
Member since 2015
100% Sativa dominant ... Awesome awesome strain!!! I call it my "miracle motivational weed " cause it makes me want to all the stuff I don't want to do!! Clean ? Laundry ? No problem.. Just have some sugar punch and you'll actually have a good time. Puts you in a good mood. Also helps with creativi...
Reported
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for WeekbyWeek
Member since 2016
Got it from The Stud in east of Amsterdam. Dry and crunchy and have a sweet and calming smell. The strain is strong, but not too heavy. I got in a creative mood, and think this strain is perfect for creative souls. Not for consentrating or listening to others( in a lecture and totally not paying...
Reported
Reported
feelings
CreativeTingly