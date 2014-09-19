ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 24 reviews

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 24 reviews

Sugar Punch is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Sannie Seeds that crosses Super Silver Haze with The One. These strong, sweet buds offer a mixed aroma of berry and lemon, delivering sedating, dreamy effects. Indoor grows can expect flowers between 9 and 10 weeks.

Effects

16 people reported 124 effects
Creative 75%
Happy 62%
Uplifted 62%
Euphoric 56%
Hungry 43%
Stress 43%
Depression 31%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 18%
Headaches 18%
Dry mouth 56%
Dry eyes 31%
Headache 18%
Dizzy 12%
Anxious 6%

Reviews

24

Find Sugar Punch nearby

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
The One
parent
Second strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Products with Sugar Punch

Good reads

New Strains Alert: La Niña, Sugar Punch, Hustler Kush, Ortega, and Monster Cookies
New Strains Alert: Strawberry Blue, Blackberry Haze, Sugar Punch, Pineapple Skunk, and Hardcore OG
