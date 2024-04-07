Sugar Tarts reviews
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 20% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
t........Q
April 7, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
This is my first expeirce with this strain. I have severe bilateral Neuropaty in both thighs and my feet, my first empresstion was that it was harsh but about 5 seconds later the harshness was replaced by a very pleasant citrus kind of grapefruit flavor most strains give the famous cotton mouth but surprisingly 35 mins in to my smoke sesh and every time I hit my pipe harsh and again 5 seconds after pleasant taste no burning no bad aftertaste I must say as a daily smoker I am pleasantly impressed with this strain so much so I am glad I bought an ounce of this strain. Looking forward to my next smoke sesh.
d........2
March 10, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
Bought it from glass house farms not bad
c........3
June 9, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Nice Sativa high - not too intoxicating, but not too energetic either, fairly clear-headed, and doesn’t leave you tired when it wears off. Not terribly strong so hard to accidentally over-do it
b........s
Yesterday
Giggly
Happy
Kind of a blah taste. But is great for gaming. Doesn't give you a sleepy feeling. Good day strain, for sure.