This is my first expeirce with this strain. I have severe bilateral Neuropaty in both thighs and my feet, my first empresstion was that it was harsh but about 5 seconds later the harshness was replaced by a very pleasant citrus kind of grapefruit flavor most strains give the famous cotton mouth but surprisingly 35 mins in to my smoke sesh and every time I hit my pipe harsh and again 5 seconds after pleasant taste no burning no bad aftertaste I must say as a daily smoker I am pleasantly impressed with this strain so much so I am glad I bought an ounce of this strain. Looking forward to my next smoke sesh.