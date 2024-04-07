Sugar Tarts reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sugar Tarts.

Sugar Tarts strain effects

5 real people

Feelings

Uplifted

Creative

Happy

Sugar Tarts strain helps with

April 7, 2024
This is my first expeirce with this strain. I have severe bilateral Neuropaty in both thighs and my feet, my first empresstion was that it was harsh but about 5 seconds later the harshness was replaced by a very pleasant citrus kind of grapefruit flavor most strains give the famous cotton mouth but surprisingly 35 mins in to my smoke sesh and every time I hit my pipe harsh and again 5 seconds after pleasant taste no burning no bad aftertaste I must say as a daily smoker I am pleasantly impressed with this strain so much so I am glad I bought an ounce of this strain. Looking forward to my next smoke sesh.
1 person found this helpful
March 10, 2024
Bought it from glass house farms not bad
June 9, 2024
Nice Sativa high - not too intoxicating, but not too energetic either, fairly clear-headed, and doesn’t leave you tired when it wears off. Not terribly strong so hard to accidentally over-do it
Yesterday
Kind of a blah taste. But is great for gaming. Doesn't give you a sleepy feeling. Good day strain, for sure.

