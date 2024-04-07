stock photo similar to Sugar Tarts
Hybrid

Sugar Tarts

Sugar Tarts is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Grape Pie. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Known for its delightful sweetness and vibrant colors, Sugar Tarts typically contains 18-22% THC, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric when using this strain. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sugar Tarts for stress, depression, and chronic pain management. Bred by Liberty Reach, Sugar Tarts features flavors like sweet berry, grape, and a hint of earthiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is Caryophyllene. The average price of Sugar Tarts typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Share your experience with Sugar Tarts by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Sugar Tarts

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Sugar Tarts strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Happy

Sugar Tarts strain helps with

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Sugar Tarts products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Sugar Tarts near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Sugar Tarts strain reviews5

April 7, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
This is my first expeirce with this strain. I have severe bilateral Neuropaty in both thighs and my feet, my first empresstion was that it was harsh but about 5 seconds later the harshness was replaced by a very pleasant citrus kind of grapefruit flavor most strains give the famous cotton mouth but surprisingly 35 mins in to my smoke sesh and every time I hit my pipe harsh and again 5 seconds after pleasant taste no burning no bad aftertaste I must say as a daily smoker I am pleasantly impressed with this strain so much so I am glad I bought an ounce of this strain. Looking forward to my next smoke sesh.
1 person found this helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Kind of a blah taste. But is great for gaming. Doesn't give you a sleepy feeling. Good day strain, for sure.
June 9, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Nice Sativa high - not too intoxicating, but not too energetic either, fairly clear-headed, and doesn’t leave you tired when it wears off. Not terribly strong so hard to accidentally over-do it
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Sugar Tarts strain genetics