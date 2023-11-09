Summer Melon reviews
Summer Melon reviews
N........s
November 9, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Sexy! Perfect for concerts and outtings where you want to be more social.
k........0
February 13, 2024
Energetic
Focused
I like it. Most days off, I'm too tired and sore to want to do much more than bare necessity. Today I shopped, had breakfast, mowed the lawn, washed the dog, ate some more, walked the dog, and now I'm wondering what else I could do. There is hardly any pain, I generally have nerve pain in my left arm and leg. I feel pretty good with this.
d........2
February 13, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Just as the description says, a nice, balanced high to have you feelin right
k........8
August 8, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
I like it a lot. Uplifting and stimulating but also relaxed.