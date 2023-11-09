Summer Melon
Summer Melon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango Trees and Papaya. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Summer Melon is known for its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile. It features the terpene myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Summer Melon typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Summer Melon is moderately potent, with a THC content that usually falls around 18-22%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Summer Melon offers a well-rounded experience, blending the uplifting qualities of sativa with the relaxing attributes of indica. We are still learning about Summer Melon's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Summer Melon, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
