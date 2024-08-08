Sundae Punch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sundae Punch.

Sundae Punch strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Happy

Euphoric

Sundae Punch strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    50% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Inflammation
    50% of people say it helps with Inflammation

August 8, 2024
This strain will have you very relaxed as if you could imagine yourself lying on a bed of CLOUDS but also focused. But if overdone it will have you kind of dizzy and lightheaded. Experience smokers only please DONT DISRESPECT it. But I love it I have found how much to use for my IBS and it does great.
Yesterday
smells and tastes amazing, you can definitely feel the indica, helps with stress, anxiety and depression.

