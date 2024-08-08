Sundae Punch reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sundae Punch.
Sundae Punch strain effects
Sundae Punch strain flavors
Sundae Punch strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
j........1
August 8, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Dizzy
This strain will have you very relaxed as if you could imagine yourself lying on a bed of CLOUDS but also focused. But if overdone it will have you kind of dizzy and lightheaded. Experience smokers only please DONT DISRESPECT it. But I love it I have found how much to use for my IBS and it does great.
a........0
Yesterday
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
smells and tastes amazing, you can definitely feel the indica, helps with stress, anxiety and depression.