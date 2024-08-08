stock photo similar to Sundae Punch
Hybrid

Sundae Punch

aka Sunday Punch

Sundae Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Sundae Driver. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sundae Punch is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, the average price of Sundae Punch typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sundae Punch’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sundae Punch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Sundae Punch strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Happy

Euphoric

Sundae Punch strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    50% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Inflammation
    50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Sundae Punch strain reviews2

August 8, 2024
This strain will have you very relaxed as if you could imagine yourself lying on a bed of CLOUDS but also focused. But if overdone it will have you kind of dizzy and lightheaded. Experience smokers only please DONT DISRESPECT it. But I love it I have found how much to use for my IBS and it does great.
Yesterday
smells and tastes amazing, you can definitely feel the indica, helps with stress, anxiety and depression.
