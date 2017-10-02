ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sherbert reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sherbert.

Effects

869 people reported 5570 effects
Relaxed 59%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 36%
Creative 25%
Stress 31%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 22%
Pain 22%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

1,197

IeafIyPharmacy
Member since 2020
ToniBrearley
Member since 2020
Very good and smooth love the taste and very calming this so far is one of my favs good for day or night time use for me
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
goofnaggle
Member since 2018
I feel real fucking stoned after just one hit. And it doesn't feel paranoid. Fuzzy and tingly
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Briendonw
Member since 2020
Photos

more photos
RichAgua
Member since 2019
I have tried many strains before but this one had me extra anxious and elevated heart rate.
andierae
Member since 2015
Like this one a lot- good to curl up and watch tv and smoke. Listened to rain for an hour after smoking- definitely a peaceful high. Little floaty, super relaxing.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
mrsrobinette
Member since 2019
I don’t usually smoke hybrids. I’m a huge indicas fan. But my local dispensary’s haven’t had any new strains in. So I seen this and even though I was pissed it was a hybrid indica it’s actually not bad. I have bad anxiety and this has helped me stay calm. I bought it in vape form. And two hits and ...
RelaxedTingly