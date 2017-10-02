We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 59%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 36%
Creative 25%
Stress 31%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 22%
Pain 22%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%
Reviews
1,197
I don’t usually smoke hybrids. I’m a huge indicas fan. But my local dispensary’s haven’t had any new strains in. So I seen this and even though I was pissed it was a hybrid indica it’s actually not bad. I have bad anxiety and this has helped me stay calm. I bought it in vape form. And two hits and ...