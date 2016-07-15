ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Super Green Crack is a true sativa. Like a cup of strong coffee, this strain will give you a hefty boost of energy to start your day. The daughter of Super Silver Haze and Green Crack, Super Green Crack is vivacious, thoughtful, and creative. This strain is perfect for those looking to combat fatigue or depression. Super Green Crack features an extremely pungent aroma,  producing a strong skunk-like scent. The effects of this strain are moderate to long-lasting, and a little goes a long way.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

579 reported effects from 75 people
Energetic 73%
Uplifted 61%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 49%
Focused 48%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 10%
Headache 6%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 5%

Avatar for BobCantwell
Member since 2013
This is strong enough it should come with a warning. Whatever you do, don't mix it with hash or concentrate. You will end up wrestling with bisexual-gorilla-dragons that don't exist in this dimension.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for CaptJack
Member since 2012
I don't give anything a 10 until I've tried it for a month however, this stuff is great for actors trying to discover their character's motivations or a student for who's class is the most intellectually stimulating. Super Green Crack has all the benefits of loosing ones inhibitions while retaining ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for hkim823
Member since 2015
Holy cow. First off I got really terrible looking stuff. It was just really really tiny nugs. If you looked closely they did look very dense with crystals. But otherwise not exactly eye catching. The taste is also not my favorite but that could be my piece right now. But the potency. Outstanding....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Crucian1
Member since 2013
Certainly on of the best sativas, I give this strain a solid 9. Right up there with Green Ribbon. The buds were huge and tight and full of trichomes. Full of energy and will make last an hour plus.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for dooshette
Member since 2016
New medical user and I've tried about 12 different types so far and this one is turning out to be my favorite. Does just what I need it to do. Good amount of head high and just enough in my body so I can still do stuff lol... So yeah, try this for sure :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Super Green Crack

