HybridTHC 17%CBD 0%
Super Sherb
aka Super Sherb #4, Super Sherbert
- Negatives:Dry mouth
- Feelings:RelaxedSleepyHappy
- Helps with:DepressionPainAnxiety
- Terpenes:LimoneneCaryophylleneMyrcene
Super Sherb effects are mostly calming.
Super Sherb potency is higher THC than average.
Super Sherb, also known as Super Sherb #4 and Super Sherbert,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Super Sherb has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Super Sherb, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Super Sherb strain reviews16
c........8
March 7, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
m........s
August 4, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
M........7
March 15, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Tingly