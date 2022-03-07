So this is gmo cookies crossed with sunset sherbert. You can 100% smell the gmo cookies in it, probably top 5 strains all time for me. It’s not as kiefy and fluffy/loose as sunset sherbert, nugs are a tighter probably b/c more gsc genetics. Biggest thing about it I’d say is that the gmo and sherbert combine for some pretty solid indica like effects. It’s solid, I still prefer sherbert or gmo by themselves since they are far more functional and can double as an indica with the right dosage.