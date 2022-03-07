Super Sherb reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Sherb.
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
c........8
March 7, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
I find this great for insomnia. Used it the first time Saturday and got a full 8 hours and felt great the next day. Usually unmedicated I get 4 hours of sleep. Huge help
m........s
August 4, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
So this is gmo cookies crossed with sunset sherbert. You can 100% smell the gmo cookies in it, probably top 5 strains all time for me. It’s not as kiefy and fluffy/loose as sunset sherbert, nugs are a tighter probably b/c more gsc genetics. Biggest thing about it I’d say is that the gmo and sherbert combine for some pretty solid indica like effects. It’s solid, I still prefer sherbert or gmo by themselves since they are far more functional and can double as an indica with the right dosage.
K........s
January 3, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Definitely relaxing. Doesn't help with my inability to focus but at least makes me not stress about it, perfect when I'm just trying to relax and enjoy my time and not stress about how focused I am to what I'm watching/reading/playing. Very floral perfume taste to me, not bad just unexpected.
M........7
March 15, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Tingly
Makes you want to bump uglies. Good stuff. Happy uplifting and tingly.
z........3
November 5, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
This strain is my go to local (609) this bud is the strongest you can get from the curaleaf , I’ve been pufffing for over 15 years this stuff knocks me in my a** … this stuff is definitely more indica than anything taste great and high last long great night sleeping bud definitely not a day bud you’ll pass out (;
j........r
July 11, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
nice potent indica
b........s
September 9, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
tastes like salty, buttery popcorn when rolled into a raw. surprisingly has a sweeter foretaste to it, but as the flavor continues moving through your mouth it tastes more sodiumy
A........7
August 4, 2021
This strain is powerful. perfect for relaxing and anxiety