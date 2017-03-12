We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This batch of Citron from Cureleaf is one of my favorite sativas. I just took a bong hit for true reference and upon exhaling I immediately felt it from my head and now down through my chest, the body high will consume quickly and it's a great feeling! I now feel like I can handle the rest of my day...
Recieved this strain from online dispensary in Newfoundland. Nice long full buds. The flower is a beautiful hunter green with vibrant orange tricombs, beauifully cut and dried to perfection.
Burns very nice. Taste is earthy and from time to time a hint of citrus and lemon undertones creep in. N...
I get this strain regularly. It’s a smooth high. I feel as though I’m in a dimly lit café...and there’s a warm acoustic group playing some beautiful jazz music and filling the room with positivity and fuzz. #wouldrecommend