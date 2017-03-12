ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Super Snow Dog
  4. Reviews

Super Snow Dog reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Snow Dog.

Effects

Show all

75 people reported 623 effects
Happy 53%
Uplifted 53%
Creative 45%
Energetic 45%
Euphoric 45%
Stress 41%
Depression 40%
Anxiety 32%
Pain 24%
Fatigue 20%
Dry mouth 17%
Anxious 12%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

102

Avatar for Sarbearftw410
Member since 2020
love this one "Citron" as I know it by... nice mellow, full body high, no tension, relaxed, happy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for SmokinMamaof2
Member since 2019
This batch of Citron from Cureleaf is one of my favorite sativas. I just took a bong hit for true reference and upon exhaling I immediately felt it from my head and now down through my chest, the body high will consume quickly and it's a great feeling! I now feel like I can handle the rest of my day...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for gypsyryder
Member since 2018
Recieved this strain from online dispensary in Newfoundland. Nice long full buds. The flower is a beautiful hunter green with vibrant orange tricombs, beauifully cut and dried to perfection. Burns very nice. Taste is earthy and from time to time a hint of citrus and lemon undertones creep in. N...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Super Snow Dog
User uploaded image of Super Snow Dog
User uploaded image of Super Snow Dog
User uploaded image of Super Snow Dog
User uploaded image of Super Snow Dog
User uploaded image of Super Snow Dog
User uploaded image of Super Snow Dog
more photos
Avatar for Sosbandit
Member since 2019
I be smokin smokin and this here and forsure A1 very good flower absolutely great🤘🏿😎💯
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Pinepitches
Member since 2018
beautifully uplifting but not racy
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for d_money
Member since 2018
I get this strain regularly. It’s a smooth high. I feel as though I’m in a dimly lit café...and there’s a warm acoustic group playing some beautiful jazz music and filling the room with positivity and fuzz. #wouldrecommend
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed