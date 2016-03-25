Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Wow this strain is tasty! Beautiful trichombs light green buds. I was lucky enough to try this strain at 30.89% THC 0.09% CBD from my local dispensary! And boy does it not disappoint! Euphoric feeling hits you almost instantly. while the high is more of a creeper tasty is amazing similar to a lemon ...
I can't remember if I reviewed Super Sour OG already or not (Stoner problems) but after a hard Barre workout tonite I decided to add this nice hybrid high to the post workout endorphin mix.
You can really smell and taste the Sour Diesel and Blueberry in this one - throw in some general green plant...
This is the first strain with a Diesel component that I have really liked. This 50/50 hybrid from Emerald Triangle Cannabis, that combines well-known strains Blueberry, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush with Lost Coast OG. Its overall taste is immediately Sour Blueberry. I am a Sour strain lover and this ne...
Fantastic all-day smoke. The only downside is how good it tastes—which will have you using more than you really need, gluing you to your seat for a good couple of hours, talking about all the things you need to do (instead of just doing them) lol.