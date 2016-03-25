ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Super Sour OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Sour OG.

Avatar for 808Hi50
Member since 2018
Nice sticky buds...🤙🏼😎
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for YoungOregonToker95
Member since 2015
Wow this strain is tasty! Beautiful trichombs light green buds. I was lucky enough to try this strain at 30.89% THC 0.09% CBD from my local dispensary! And boy does it not disappoint! Euphoric feeling hits you almost instantly. while the high is more of a creeper tasty is amazing similar to a lemon ...
EuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for Legions77
Member since 2018
Just the right amount of Sativa and Indica balance for me. Started going to a new location and picked (super sour O.G) and the reviews and info were spot on. Perfect with snowcap or snowland.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for HerbeHeureuse
Member since 2016
I can't remember if I reviewed Super Sour OG already or not (Stoner problems) but after a hard Barre workout tonite I decided to add this nice hybrid high to the post workout endorphin mix.  You can really smell and taste the Sour Diesel and Blueberry in this one - throw in some general green plant...
Uplifted
Avatar for LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
This is the first strain with a Diesel component that I have really liked. This 50/50 hybrid from Emerald Triangle Cannabis, that combines well-known strains Blueberry, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush with Lost Coast OG. Its overall taste is immediately Sour Blueberry. I am a Sour strain lover and this ne...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SokkzNBud
Member since 2018
Pretty good strain. Nice berry flavor. Hint of lemon and earthiness. Smooth inhales. Exhales are good.
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for dysphorik
Member since 2016
Fantastic all-day smoke. The only downside is how good it tastes—which will have you using more than you really need, gluing you to your seat for a good couple of hours, talking about all the things you need to do (instead of just doing them) lol.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Sceps
Member since 2018
Really nice hybrid strain! Perfect head body balance and the smell is amazing.
ArousedEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted