ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Super Sour OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Super Sour OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.7 47 reviews

Super Sour OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

Super Sour OG
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Super Sour OG comes from the Emerald Triangle and combines well-known strains Blueberry, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush with Lost Coast OG to excellent effect. With tight internodal spacing and minimal fan leaves, Super Sour OG offers fantastic yields of frosty, uniform colas. The smell and flavor are very sour with a hint of berry, and Super Sour OG offers a euphoric, uplifting buzz that settles into a relaxed sense of well-being.

Reviews

47

more
reviews
write a review

Find Super Sour OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Super Sour OG nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Holy Grail Kush
Holy Grail Kush
More popularLeafly flower for King Louis XIII
King Louis XIII
More CBGLeafly flower for Herijuana
Herijuana
More linaloolLeafly flower for Venom OG
Venom OG
More popularLeafly flower for Hardcore OG
Hardcore OG
More popularLeafly flower for Legend OG
Legend OG
More popularLeafly flower for White Fire OG
White Fire OG
More linaloolLeafly flower for NYC Diesel
NYC Diesel
More popular
search by similar

Photos

more
photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Lost Coast OG
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Super Sour OG

Products with Super Sour OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Super Sour OG nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Clockwork Orange, Super Sour OG, Hemlock, Pineapple OG, and More
New Strains Alert: Clockwork Orange, Super Sour OG, Hemlock, Pineapple OG, and More