Supercharger
aka Super Charger
HybridTHC 22%CBD 0%
Supercharger
Scg
Hybrid
Creative
Sleepy
Happy
Chemical
Diesel
Pepper
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Myrcene
Supercharger effects are mostly calming.
Supercharger potency is higher THC than average.
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Supercharger, also known as Super Charger,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, sleepy, and happy. Supercharger has 22% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Supercharger, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Supercharger strain effects
Supercharger strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Stress
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
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Supercharger strain reviews(11)
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h........7
December 22, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Earthy smoke with slight fruity sweet tree taste Lots of pretty orange hairs with little crystals thru out flowers Good tasty smoke not as skunky as I like or prefer but better then all the new sweet fruity tasting and smelling new flowers strands around
p........7
September 23, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
the weed is really good it hits you like prime mike tyson
s........r
December 29, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Very good