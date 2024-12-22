Supercharger reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Supercharger.
Supercharger strain effects
Supercharger strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Stress
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Supercharger reviews
h........7
December 22, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Earthy smoke with slight fruity sweet tree taste Lots of pretty orange hairs with little crystals thru out flowers Good tasty smoke not as skunky as I like or prefer but better then all the new sweet fruity tasting and smelling new flowers strands around
p........7
September 23, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
the weed is really good it hits you like prime mike tyson
s........r
December 29, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Very good
d........6
April 19, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Tingly
nice makes me relaxed, and at the high, I wanna be at
g........0
December 8, 2022
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
It a great strain. Smooth and tasty. It has a light smoke but it hits you like a freight train.
I........0
November 4, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
I got this strain for the first time today and I'm impressed. I rarely get a medicated feeling from flower any more, this however I got a good feeling after only half of a preroll.
P........1
January 17, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Awesome strain, would definitely recommend. I just need one and I’m fine for the day.
j........6
October 27, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Dry mouth
definitely get you ready for bed, very very very awesome strain to use for bed.