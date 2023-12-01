Supersonic reviews

Supersonic strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Focused

Supersonic strain helps with

  • Depression
    41% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    41% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Supersonic reviews

December 1, 2023
Aye it’s good sir
March 23, 2024
Preroll from vidacann. 27%THC, 2% terpenes. I’m a daily smoker of medical mj for the last 3-4 years. My friend and I took 3-4 tokes and a few minutes later we were both laughing so much. Then we had some sort of psychedelic trip - it was insane. It felt like we were on a 2-hour bus trip thru another dimension and even tho we didn’t talk about it while it was happening , we both felt like we had traveled and just arrived back home when it wore off. The crazy thing is after we “parked” and the high wore off, it wore off immediately and we were both so sober. In those 30-60 minutes , we felt like we had taken an overnight vacation somewhere - like a mini- vacay. I guess this is why they called a trip - never experienced this in my life
September 9, 2023
Soft, stinky green buds with orange hairs. Nice hit and taste.
July 2, 2023
It smokes much stronger than a 20% THC bud. Nice thick white clouds. Really sweet taste with a weird taste of diesel on the exhale. It could just be me. It’s a powerful smoke. Supersonic may have a genetic kush background, but she smells like and smokes like a sativa. I recommend taking a shot at this strain.
August 21, 2024
Upon opening the jar, this is a top 10 gas ⛽️ strain off the rip. Gas and Lysol mixed together would perfectly explain the smell. Absolutely a sativa dominant with uplifting, and refreshing effects. A great flavor of pure squeezed Lemonade and premium gas is enveloped in a very smooth smoke upon inhale.
April 24, 2024
Very accurate name; supersonic always has my mind moving fast and keeps me locked in on what I’m doing. Love using this strain for movie/game nights.
May 3, 2024
Excellent bud. The strength and flavor both hit my personal sweet spot, but I wouldn't recommend this for those who aren't very experienced.
January 28, 2024
Tried first time. Well it's a good stuff, makes you to be easy, a bit dizzy but ready to go! Nothing that special but worth to try.

