Preroll from vidacann. 27%THC, 2% terpenes. I’m a daily smoker of medical mj for the last 3-4 years. My friend and I took 3-4 tokes and a few minutes later we were both laughing so much. Then we had some sort of psychedelic trip - it was insane. It felt like we were on a 2-hour bus trip thru another dimension and even tho we didn’t talk about it while it was happening , we both felt like we had traveled and just arrived back home when it wore off. The crazy thing is after we “parked” and the high wore off, it wore off immediately and we were both so sober. In those 30-60 minutes , we felt like we had taken an overnight vacation somewhere - like a mini- vacay. I guess this is why they called a trip - never experienced this in my life