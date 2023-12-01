Supersonic
aka Super Sonic
Supersonic is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Quantum Kush and Snow Lotus. This tall-growing sativa has fairly dense, olive green buds speckled with flecks of rusty red and a lush coating of frosty trichomes. Don’t be fooled by its name, as unlike most Kush breeds (which are indicas), this one is most definitely a sativa-dominant cultivar. Supersonic is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Supersonic effects include euphoria, energy, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Supersonic when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Bred by Symbl Cannabis, Supersonic features flavors like citrus, tropical, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a relaxing and earthy aroma. The average price of Supersonic typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain with a heavy THC content and a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet, Supersonic may just be the bud for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Supersonic, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Supersonic strain effects
Supersonic strain flavors
Supersonic strain helps with
- 41% of people say it helps with Depression
- 41% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
