stock photo similar to Supersonic
SativaTHC 22%CBG 1%

Supersonic

aka Super Sonic

Supersonic is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Quantum Kush and Snow Lotus. This tall-growing sativa has fairly dense, olive green buds speckled with flecks of rusty red and a lush coating of frosty trichomes. Don’t be fooled by its name, as unlike most Kush breeds (which are indicas), this one is most definitely a sativa-dominant cultivar. Supersonic is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Supersonic effects include euphoria, energy, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose Supersonic when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and fatigue. Bred by Symbl Cannabis, Supersonic features flavors like citrus, tropical, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a relaxing and earthy aroma. The average price of Supersonic typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain with a heavy THC content and a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet, Supersonic may just be the bud for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Supersonic, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Supersonic

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Supersonic strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Focused

Supersonic strain helps with

  • Depression
    41% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    41% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Supersonic products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Supersonic near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Supersonic strain reviews12

December 1, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Aye it’s good sir
2 people found this helpful
August 21, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Upon opening the jar, this is a top 10 gas ⛽️ strain off the rip. Gas and Lysol mixed together would perfectly explain the smell. Absolutely a sativa dominant with uplifting, and refreshing effects. A great flavor of pure squeezed Lemonade and premium gas is enveloped in a very smooth smoke upon inhale.
1 person found this helpful
September 9, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Tingly
Soft, stinky green buds with orange hairs. Nice hit and taste.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Supersonic strain genetics

Strain parent
Quk
Quantum Kush
parent
Supersonic
Sprsnc
Supersonic