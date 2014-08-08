Swazi Gold is a sativa landrace strain from Africa known for its sweet, citrus flavor and fast-acting effects. Designed to withstand the harsh conditions of its mountainous homeland, Swazi Gold grows with ease and resilience, although growers will have to wait anywhere from 55 to 85 days for plants to finish flowering.
