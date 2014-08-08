ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Swazi Gold is a sativa landrace strain from Africa known for its sweet, citrus flavor and fast-acting effects. Designed to withstand the harsh conditions of its mountainous homeland, Swazi Gold grows with ease and resilience, although growers will have to wait anywhere from 55 to 85 days for plants to finish flowering.

421 reported effects from 59 people
Happy 57%
Euphoric 42%
Giggly 40%
Relaxed 40%
Energetic 35%
Dry mouth 44%
Dry eyes 23%
Paranoid 13%
Dizzy 11%
Anxious 10%

Avatar for DaRKSTaRSeViR
Member since 2014
The most comon strain in south Africa. being a 100% sativa out door high grade comes at 50ZAR (south African rand) with a initial haze entry with a mild sedative exit high. the peak lasts for 30-45 minute high with a followed slow decline with a enjoyable soft stone. some of the best land race. due ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for SouthAfrica
Member since 2014
Cannabis Oil made from Swazi Gold is being used to treat an array of ailments with a lot of success. The main difficulty with making Cannabis Oil from Swazi Gold in South Africa is finding a true Swazi Gold Sativa that has not been cross pollinated or contains contaminates. Because it is a very hard...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHungryTalkative
Avatar for iamicecream1
Member since 2014
a really great high. although the bud itself isnt that strong (almost like Freezland) it gives you a great high. you feel great. you can still make sence when you talk. much suggested. that is if you can find it.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Reed420blaze
Member since 2016
This is a great strain I have used. It has very potent effects and usually lasts for 3-5 hours. The trichomes are few and far between depending on the batch grown and where it was grown. although most of the good buds are sold overseas, the locally distributed buds are not as potent but still give a...
CreativeFocusedGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for domondios
Member since 2015
I'm from South Africa and this is quite a common strain available. probably one of the truly stoned types. irratic thinking, trouble keeping conversations going. dry mouth and sometimes a bit more of a muchies high. anxiety and paranoia is a problem for me. it does ease out of the system but main hi...
GigglyHungryTingly
Lineage

African
