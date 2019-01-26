Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by BOG Seeds, Sweet & Sour Cindy crosses Sweet Cindy and Sour Bubble, creating a resinous indica with citrus flavors. A heavy-hitter with a high potency, this is a must-try for citrus lovers who crave a new treat.