Sweet & Sour Cindy

Bred by BOG Seeds, Sweet & Sour Cindy crosses Sweet Cindy and Sour Bubble, creating a resinous indica with citrus flavors. A heavy-hitter with a high potency, this is a must-try for citrus lovers who crave a new treat.

Avatar for Doinksmaster123
Member since 2019
Gas
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGiggly
Lineage

Strain parent
Sour Bubble
parent
Strain
Sweet & Sour Cindy