ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sweet Baby Jane
  4. Reviews

Sweet Baby Jane reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sweet Baby Jane.

Reviews

24

Avatar for bgsmokes
Member since 2019
Really great strain. My flower was beatifully colored and very icy. This strain was very potent and hit me right behind the eyes. This high associated with this plant is a mellow lulably into a trance where the user can feel themself zoning in and out and drifting to and fro from reality. Good for n...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for AliciaHughes
Member since 2018
I love this strain. I was praised that It was reccomend &amp; I choose it. It's the best stain of flower so far I've purchased through my local dispensary. I would recommend it to any patients who suffer with sleeping disorders like insomnia. It was also welly described in this description. When I ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for babygen62486
Member since 2017
love this one. first time try today omg awesome.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for tylersb99
Member since 2018
it was a great high, but it was a little short lived. The feelings that gave you was beyond explanation. This is one of the best highs i ever had. I smoked three blunts and four bowls of this and then I was at the skatepark skating and I just had the greatest time of my life. the only thing I would ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for Lynes
Member since 2015
Was incredibly harsh, had lots of stems, made me feel groggy, foggy, and EXTREMELY unmotivated. Unmotivated as in stirring pasta felt like an unimaginable chore. Also after smoking solely this strain for a few days the high started to bring on feelings of depression and and overwhelming anxiety and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungrySleepy
Avatar for dynastic
Member since 2017
Really good tasting, full body buzz.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for sheyan7
Member since 2017
Some of the best I have smoked
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for ripitlongtime
Member since 2016
very mellow, isn't the right strain for me on an everyday basis. but as an occasional use it is nice conversational strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings