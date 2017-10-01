We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sweet Baby Jane.
Reviews
24
bgsmokes
Member since 2019
Really great strain. My flower was beatifully colored and very icy. This strain was very potent and hit me right behind the eyes. This high associated with this plant is a mellow lulably into a trance where the user can feel themself zoning in and out and drifting to and fro from reality. Good for n...
I love this strain. I was praised that It was reccomend & I choose it. It's the best stain of flower so far I've purchased through my local dispensary. I would recommend it to any patients who suffer with sleeping disorders like insomnia. It was also welly described in this description. When I ...
it was a great high, but it was a little short lived. The feelings that gave you was beyond explanation. This is one of the best highs i ever had. I smoked three blunts and four bowls of this and then I was at the skatepark skating and I just had the greatest time of my life. the only thing I would ...
Was incredibly harsh, had lots of stems, made me feel groggy, foggy, and EXTREMELY unmotivated. Unmotivated as in stirring pasta felt like an unimaginable chore. Also after smoking solely this strain for a few days the high started to bring on feelings of depression and and overwhelming anxiety and ...