Hybrid

Sweet Kush

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Sweet Kush

Sweet Kush is the potent daughter of Sweet Tooth and OG Kush. Citrusy and sweet, Sweet Kush tastes just like a lemon drop candy. Combining the best of both cannabis types, this hybrid provides both head and body effects. After the first taste, consumers typically experience a cerebral sensation. A few minutes later, body effects begin to dominate, relaxing muscles and easing pain. Sweet Kush consumers may feel lazy and sedated, making this a good after work or nighttime strain. Novice cannabis consumers should exercise caution with this strain until they know how strongly it will affect them.

Effects

489 reported effects from 69 people
Happy 49%
Relaxed 47%
Uplifted 42%
Euphoric 42%
Hungry 33%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 8%
Headache 7%

Reviews

90

Avatar for OnePDXOne
Member since 2016
Strain: Sweet Kush (Sweet Tooth / OG Kush cross -- this one was a Sativa leaning Hybrid) THC: 21.67% CBD: 0.23 Grower: LTRMN Location found: KaLeafa Date purchased: 3.29.16 Price: $8.00/g Weight: 1.1g Method of Consumption: Herb Iron and small bong Smell: When the scissors cut through the bud I sm...
Reported
feelings
CreativeUplifted
Avatar for Mikee
Member since 2012
Sweet Kush = [Sweet Tooth x OG Kush] ..'excellent' is the only way to describe it...from culture magazine: Far from the Hindu Kush Mountains, this Sweet Tooth and OG Kush cross smokes like a million-dollar cut. Intense citrus notes like a smashed-up Lemonhead waft up strongly; your nose will want ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for headacheann
Member since 2014
Starts off all talkative and giggly then melts into a contemplative spacey high. Then you melt into the couch and become a star in the night sky.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for Masonld
Member since 2012
Wonderful flavor and very smooth. The high comes quickly and lets you know that its there. I really enjoyed the ride. Take it easy when smoking large amounts. This is an experienced smoker's strain.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungryTalkative
Avatar for marcus3415
Member since 2012
Absolutely great cross breed. Fractured my shoulder and this weed does so much more for me than Advil or Tylenol. Makes the pain go away, while allowing your mind to drift free and become extremely creative. Looked at the stars after smoking a few dubs and life was absolutely amazing.
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappy
Photos

