We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
6 to 8 hits and I was feeling great for a good 3 hours. Started with a ringing in my ears, followed by a tingling, and ended up just a touch dizzy... in a good way! I then had an enlightening conversation with the voice in my head but damned if I can remember what it was all about.
First legal purchase and pretty disappointing. The trim job is non-existent, never seen anything as leafy as the small nug I got in my package. Speaking of the packaging, it's ugly, these growers really need to step up their game.