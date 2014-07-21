ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sweet Lafayette reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sweet Lafayette.

Reviews

15

Avatar for angel7
Member since 2015
It's very strong and you are going to trip a lot.
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for trb
Member since 2014
Very well balanced relaxing strain.
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxed
Avatar for trb
Member since 2014
very well balanced, not too sleepy, just very relaxing, one of my favorites.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for PA00G
Member since 2014
6 to 8 hits and I was feeling great for a good 3 hours. Started with a ringing in my ears, followed by a tingling, and ended up just a touch dizzy... in a good way! I then had an enlightening conversation with the voice in my head but damned if I can remember what it was all about.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for pinkpoppy
Member since 2014
I enjoy this as an evening strain, dreamy and relaxing, yet not so sedating that you can't still get some creative work done. It seems to work well for PTSD, and bipolar depression.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for scott
Member since 2010
First legal purchase and pretty disappointing. The trim job is non-existent, never seen anything as leafy as the small nug I got in my package. Speaking of the packaging, it's ugly, these growers really need to step up their game.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for EValP
Member since 2014
Wow, this is to notch weed. What a lovely euphoric high. Super chill, probably one of my favorites !
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy