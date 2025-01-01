HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Sweet Mandarine Zkittlez XL Auto
Sweet Mandarine Zkittlez XL Auto is a hybrid, autoflowering weed strain bred by Sweet Seeds; it combines a potent, orange-forward Zkittlez clone x Sweet Mimosa XL Auto for a vigorous plant with high resin and a profile of orange, mango, pine, and wood notes. Sweet Mandarine Zkittlez F1 (Fast Version) offers consumers and patients energizing, giggly, and creative effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sweet Mandarine Zkittlez XL Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Sweet Mandarine Zkittlez XL AutoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sweet Mandarine Zkittlez XL Auto strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sweet Mandarine Zkittlez XL Auto products near you
Similar to Sweet Mandarine Zkittlez XL Auto near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—