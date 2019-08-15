Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Second Generation Genetics bred the fruity Sweet Pink by crossing a Pink Champagne mother with an F4 Blueberry father. It puts out a grape bubblegum flavor and a high that puts consumers into a state of bliss. This strain brings on the munchies while leaving your head in the clouds.