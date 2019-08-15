ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sweet Pink
  • Leafly flower of Sweet Pink

Hybrid

Sweet Pink

Sweet Pink

Second Generation Genetics bred the fruity Sweet Pink by crossing a Pink Champagne mother with an F4 Blueberry father. It puts out a grape bubblegum flavor and a high that puts consumers into a state of bliss. This strain brings on the munchies while leaving your head in the clouds.

Reviews

1

Avatar for adammahek
Member since 2016
Tastes like pink sweet
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxed
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Pink Champagne
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Sweet Pink