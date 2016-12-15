ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Swiss Tsunami is a rare CBD-rich strain with a pungent smell. A genetic cross of Swiss Gold and Sour Tsunami, Swiss-Tsu is a potent pairing that can generate over 14% CBD with just 0.5% THC on average. Reeking of skunky, herbaceous terpenes and having the bright yet delicate flavor of orange peel on the exhale, Swiss Tsunami is a connoisseur CBD cut in a league of its own. Enjoy this strain to help relieve inflammation, nausea, and anxiety. 

Avatar for idont
Member since 2016
CBD only. I got some that was 17% CBD. Can't feel anything different when sober other then (for me) no anxiety, no depression, no pain. It's a medicine. First weed that me and my partner went back to by more of because we were going through it until we found a reliable place to get tincture from hem...
FocusedHappy
Avatar for PineappleScott
Member since 2018
Prepare to be swept away. The swiss have a reputation. A reputation for being neutral and peace loving. Who doesn't love the swiss ? This strain is the same way. It will put you at peace and without the adverse or debilitating effects you might usually associate with cannabis. ...
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for hailSeitan
Member since 2016
Seriously incredible. I was having an awful manic episode today and this calmed me right down. Wonderful
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mikeinsac
Member since 2016
I was looking for a high CBD Sativa and couldn't find ACDC, so I tried this one. Because it is so low in THC, there is virtually no head high at all. Though this does relax the body, it is also mild enough you can keep moving around. No couch lock. I slept better with this than without it. No psycho...
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for sbuck11
Member since 2016
Swiss Tsunami is interestingly amazing. I used a strain w/ <1% THC and 9% CBD. I am and India hybrid type of person and I loved this strain.... It is definitely different. VERY little head high but the body high is there. I will admit, when I first ripped it out of a bong, it almost felt "bunk". How...
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
Swiss Gold
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Tsunami
parent
Strain
