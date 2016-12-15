Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I suffer from intense paranoia when smoking. Swiss Tsunami, is the only strain I have found to where I can catch myself becoming paranoid, and can curve the direction of my thoughts to prevent a bad experience. Hands down my favorite strain.
Method: Select Oil Vape Cartidge
Before you read the review, I must clarify that this was my first real CBD strain.
Aroma: Smells lightly of fresh orange peel. Not particularly pleasant. 0.75/1 Star.
Taste: I was hopeful for the taste based on the smell but I guess CBD strains really do struggle ...
This is everything I have been looking for in a strain. I wanted to be able to come home from work, veg on the couch and let the worries of the day melt away, without conking out. I vaped Swiss Tsunami from a Select cartridge. One 3-second hit and I was set for the night. (I have a very low THC tole...
Prepare to be swept away.
The swiss have a reputation. A reputation for being neutral and peace loving. Who doesn't love the swiss ? This strain is the same way. It will put you at peace and without the adverse or debilitating effects you might usually associate with cannabis.
