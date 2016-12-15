ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for burntblue
Member since 2018
bought 22 june 2019 1 g cartridge
Avatar for chrifive916
Member since 2011
Tried this is a vape cartridge at a 3:1 CBD:THC ratio. I love it. Super uplifting and helps muscle soreness.
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Torrancen90
Member since 2018
I suffer from intense paranoia when smoking. Swiss Tsunami, is the only strain I have found to where I can catch myself becoming paranoid, and can curve the direction of my thoughts to prevent a bad experience. Hands down my favorite strain.
ArousedEnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for VapeQueen710
Member since 2018
Method: Select Oil Vape Cartidge Before you read the review, I must clarify that this was my first real CBD strain. Aroma: Smells lightly of fresh orange peel. Not particularly pleasant. 0.75/1 Star. Taste: I was hopeful for the taste based on the smell but I guess CBD strains really do struggle ...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jenspark
Member since 2017
This is everything I have been looking for in a strain. I wanted to be able to come home from work, veg on the couch and let the worries of the day melt away, without conking out. I vaped Swiss Tsunami from a Select cartridge. One 3-second hit and I was set for the night. (I have a very low THC tole...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for IIJay
Member since 2017
I’m surprised this isn’t more popular. I really liked it. Good medicinally and even recreationally - as long as you’re not looking for anything too crazy.
Avatar for artsykara
Member since 2016
Extremely calming. Tastes like pickles, if you ask me. Mixed with some jet fuel, which made for a smooth but dimensional high.
Relaxed
Avatar for PineappleScott
Member since 2018
Prepare to be swept away. The swiss have a reputation. A reputation for being neutral and peace loving. Who doesn't love the swiss ? This strain is the same way. It will put you at peace and without the adverse or debilitating effects you might usually associate with cannabis. ...
FocusedHappyRelaxed