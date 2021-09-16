T2
T2
T2
Hybrid
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Lemon
Mint
Citrus
T2 effects are mostly energizing.
T2 strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
T2 strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
T2 strain reviews(7)
E........e
September 16, 2021
m........0
November 9, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
g........l
August 28, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy