T2 strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
T2 strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
g........l
August 28, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Relaxing head high, loosens up tense muscles. Minty on the inhale, little fruity on the exhale.
E........e
September 16, 2021
This strain smells and tastes wonderful. It definitely gives you that “stoned” feeling very quickly. But I was still able to get up and go to gym, although it took awhile to get into it, I had a decent workout. This can be an anytime smoke if you like feeling stoned and buzzy at the same time. I recommend this as a midday smoke for the everyday smoker.
m........0
November 9, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Tried product from an 840mg cart, but couldn't find it on Leafly. I utilize several cartridges on a regular basis and this one immediately stood out. Others are spot on when describing the effects. Expect a quick lift into the day to get you motivated, and pain relief to keep you focused. Overall i just feel happy and have that feeling of "Oh this is the one" every time I vape it. Great strain. Will buy again.
b........0
November 28, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Tastes and feels amazing be careful taking a big dab this is a very potent strong high :))
j........q
October 23, 2021
Happy
Hungry
This strain helped me feel very relaxed. Great for winding down at night.
a........7
May 7, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I love it