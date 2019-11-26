Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The flagship strain of Israel’s Seach Medical Cannabis Group, Tachllta Till is a sativa-dominant cross of Skunk #1 with DNA Genetics’ Sharksbreath. Dense buds have shades of purple with orange pistils that pack an aroma of freshly tilled soil with notes of nutmeg and Earl Grey tea. Great for alleviating pain and discomfort, Tachllta Till may help consumers focus their mental energy while reducing anxiety.