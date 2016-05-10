ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tahoe OG Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tahoe OG Kush.

Effects

898 people reported 6951 effects
Relaxed 69%
Sleepy 49%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 46%
Hungry 31%
Stress 37%
Pain 36%
Insomnia 33%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

Avatar for mxrii97
Member since 2020
This is the Im trying to get high and vibe in my own zone weed. Or the going straight to sleepppypoo. Mind you I smoked it in a honey Dutch so the taste to me was great. It was earthy , with a hint of spice. The smell was amazing not to gassy and not to quiet , the perfect volume of herb. I can hone...
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Anyone else get this?
Avatar for Autisticsauce
Member since 2020
It was good to relax and sleep but the smell was strong in a bad way and the taste was not good.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Avatar for Rp4life
Member since 2020
The taste is amazing. It’s sweet, tastes like grape to me
Avatar for Holdeeni
Member since 2020
I FELT LIKE I WAS IN A DREAM FOR 3 HOURS STRAIGHT. I was so focused and determined and social, yet I was stoned. It came in multiple waves and each one was like being in the ocean as a small child getting hit by 10 foot waves and rip currents. Chill.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Strains4dayz
Member since 2020
stoned bruh
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Kgreggs
Member since 2019
Happy heavy feeling. Helped with insomnia and relieved body pain.
HappyRelaxedSleepy