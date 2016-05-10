We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 69%
Sleepy 49%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 46%
Hungry 31%
Stress 37%
Pain 36%
Insomnia 33%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 3%
Reviews
1,234
mxrii97
Member since 2020
This is the Im trying to get high and vibe in my own zone weed. Or the going straight to sleepppypoo. Mind you I smoked it in a honey Dutch so the taste to me was great. It was earthy , with a hint of spice. The smell was amazing not to gassy and not to quiet , the perfect volume of herb. I can hone...
I FELT LIKE I WAS IN A DREAM FOR 3 HOURS STRAIGHT. I was so focused and determined and social, yet I was stoned. It came in multiple waves and each one was like being in the ocean as a small child getting hit by 10 foot waves and rip currents. Chill.