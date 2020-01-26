ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4 2 reviews

Tang Eray

Bred by Cookies Fam from Growing Passion's Lemonnade project, Tang Eray is a sativa blast of citrus. With little known about the strain, Tang Eray is likely a cross of the famous Lemonnade strain with something a bit more piney. Regardless of genetics, if you love citrus strains then this is a must-try—it offers a lip smackingly good flavor that’s followed by a soaring daytime high.

 

Lineage

Strain parent
The Original Lemonnade
parent
Strain
Tang Eray

