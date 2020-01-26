ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tang Eray reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tang Eray.

Avatar for CannaObserver
Member since 2020
Today we're reviewing The Lemonnade TangEray (Lemonnade x Cactus Cooler) I picked this up on 12/31/2019 from the new Cookies shop Berner's On Haight. This batch of TangEray tested at 22.92% THC and was packaged up on 08/21/2019. Right upon opening the suede-like yellow bag, a pleasantly invigorati...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for biscuitpower
Member since 2016
the pine flavor comes through strong with notes of citrus making it really easy to smoke, its very smooth in flavor. As with all the Lemonade cookies strains I LOVE IT!
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
