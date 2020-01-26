We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tang Eray.
Reviews
2
CannaObserver
Member since 2020
Today we're reviewing The Lemonnade TangEray (Lemonnade x Cactus Cooler)
I picked this up on 12/31/2019 from the new Cookies shop Berner's On Haight. This batch of TangEray tested at 22.92% THC and was packaged up on 08/21/2019.
Right upon opening the suede-like yellow bag, a pleasantly invigorati...