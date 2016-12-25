ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tangerine Sunrise
  4. Reviews

Tangerine Sunrise reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tangerine Sunrise.

Reviews

10

Avatar for Tavenner101
Member since 2018
really good, nice high, tastes great
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for Terpslife420
Member since 2018
My Tangerine Sunrise's bag makes 3 weeks for get empty, caused by the really strong thc 30% and the incredible orange, citrus, tangi flavour every inhale. One of the best
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for JloSmokey
Member since 2014
Very light and fluffy strain..kinda of a spacey head high and very relaxing for a sativa..But a great all day strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for huskypup123
Member since 2018
Sister tried this out then bought a whole ass ounce of this literally the next day lmao. love this shit, will def be getting more.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Tangerine Sunrise
Avatar for ElectricLady
Member since 2015
Smells great and gives a great high. The tingly description is super accurate. It's a new favorite.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Labman
Member since 2017
Great smooth strain, definitely a winner, easily a favourite for daytime.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for slinko
Member since 2015
I am predominantly an indica smoker. But this strain is top notch a nice smooth smoke that hits nice. it has a really nice head that becomes more relaxing after a while. Very nice flower
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for stonedsaab
Member since 2016
3 of my closest buds and I had a sesh in my livingroom one night with this. really relaxing, but not super sedative. we all sat around all night. but at one point, we sat in silence for a few minutes. someone giggled a bit and the result was all of us laughing, for no reason, non stop for about 10 m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted