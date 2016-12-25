Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
3 of my closest buds and I had a sesh in my livingroom one night with this. really relaxing, but not super sedative. we all sat around all night. but at one point, we sat in silence for a few minutes. someone giggled a bit and the result was all of us laughing, for no reason, non stop for about 10 m...