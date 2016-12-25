ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tangerine Sunrise
  • Leafly flower of Tangerine Sunrise

Sativa

Tangerine Sunrise

Tangerine Sunrise

Tangerine Sunrise is easily Colorado Seed Inc.’s most popular strain. It was listed as one of The Ten Best Marijuana Strains of 2014 in the Westerword and has only grown more popular since. With an outstanding aroma that has been described as freshly squeezed orange juice with just a touch of Haze muskiness, Tangerine Sunrise shines even before combustion. Its effects are kind to the body and light on the mind, eliciting a clearheaded mental buzz with positive euphoria. This all-day flower is deep green with red, rusty pistils. Its genetic lineage is Hawaiian Sunrise crossed with Tangenesia (Ghiesel Amnesia Haze x Tangerine Haze). 

Reviews

10

Show all

Avatar for smokinjoel89
Member since 2016
Fantastically strong citrus smell. Moderately dense buds with dark red tri chrome hairs. Smooth high with euphoric sensations of positivity and a sweet synergistic romance of harmony ringing threw your body. Spacey awesome and positively a new favorite. Try it once for any reason!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Tavenner101
Member since 2018
really good, nice high, tastes great
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for stonedsaab
Member since 2016
3 of my closest buds and I had a sesh in my livingroom one night with this. really relaxing, but not super sedative. we all sat around all night. but at one point, we sat in silence for a few minutes. someone giggled a bit and the result was all of us laughing, for no reason, non stop for about 10 m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ElectricLady
Member since 2015
Smells great and gives a great high. The tingly description is super accurate. It's a new favorite.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Terpslife420
Member since 2018
My Tangerine Sunrise's bag makes 3 weeks for get empty, caused by the really strong thc 30% and the incredible orange, citrus, tangi flavour every inhale. One of the best
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain
Tangerine Sunrise
Strain child
Tangelo
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Tangerine Sunrise