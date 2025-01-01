stock photo similar to Tangieberto
Tangieberto
Tangieberto is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Tangie x Key Lime Pie. This is an optimal strain for concentrate extraction, with up to 5% yields of hash redolent with orange, lime, and gas terps. Tangieberto offers stony, creative effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tangieberto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
