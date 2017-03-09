ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tangier Chilly
  • Leafly flower of Tangier Chilly

Hybrid

Tangier Chilly

Tangier Chilly

Tangier Chilly by Mr. Mack’s Snacks is an homage to Chilly Mack himself and the home of the tangerine. By blending Tangie x Larry OG x Pakistani, Mr. Mack emphasizes a euphoric Kush undertone with sweet citrus terpenes. The buzz is happy and lighthearted while being kind to the body. Mr. Mack swears by the stress-relieving and anxiolytics qualities of this strain. Enjoy Tangier Chilly and its indica-dominant hybrid effects throughout the day for an enjoyable, functional buzz. 

Reviews

2

Avatar for Smooovp
Member since 2017
Was quite confused at first when I smoked it I was expecting a very intense body high but fr the exact opposite...My tolerance is quite high so I tend to smoke more than most so when I wasn’t feeling the body high I thought I got some bunk but as couple minutes went on and it slowly creeped up on me...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MrMacks
Member since 2016
The break down smells like a fresh tangerine taste like og and tangie had a baby.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyTalkative
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Larry OG
parent
Second strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Tangier Chilly

Photos

User uploaded image of Tangier Chilly