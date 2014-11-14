ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of Tangilope

Sativa

Tangilope

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 135 reviews

Tangilope

Tangilope is a chocolaty, citrus blend of Tangie and Chocolope, two of DNA Genetics’ great sativas. It is best known for its intense terpene profile and exotic smell. Its cerebral effects may evoke happiness and the giggles, and can stimulate creativity.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

570 reported effects from 90 people
Happy 74%
Uplifted 64%
Energetic 45%
Euphoric 38%
Creative 37%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 1%

Reviews

135

Avatar for CheebaArriba
Member since 2015
Oh... My.... LANTA!!! Ok... want something to erase your foul mood? Turn that frown upside down? Tan-GEEEEEE-lope, YO. Ok. Have you ever had one of those days where you couldn't hate your ex-husband AND ex-boyfriend MORE? You have reached the limit... you are FULL of hate. Nothing could get you t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🍊🎆 Tangilope is hands down the tastiest strain ever. It has so much citrus going on you gotta wonder if they mixed tangerine zest with it. What a wonderful terpene composition. It is such a enjoyable smoke, even the bottom of a joint will still taste good. The high is mild and energetic. Perfect f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for zelly3rdeye
Member since 2015
This is the best strain I've tried in the last 6 months. Perfect for feeling awake and focused. Strong buzz but not lethargic or disconnected from people around you. Happy and relaxed. As the long lasting buzz waned it still felt great. No drop off, anxiety or lethargy. Really good for feeling pos...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Neelson
Member since 2016
I would smoke Tangalope even if it didn't get you high, its smell will fill a room in seconds with Fruity waves of papaya and citrus and the flavor...oh the taste is amazing like smoking pinapple blunt wraps. The high is fun but nothing too special, you feel good and motivated. If you'd like, you ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Your420Story
Member since 2016
After a very significant tolerance break, this strain does indeed induce visual hallucinations. I can't speak to whether the effect is the same from vaping and bud but the Platinum Vape vape cartridges are truly psychedelic. Similar to visual patterns seen on high doses of Salvia Divinorum. There ar...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedTalkative
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Grapefruit
Grapefruit
More energeticLeafly flower for Lemon Skunk
Lemon Skunk
More euphoricLeafly flower for Great White Shark
Great White Shark
More popularLeafly flower for Dutch Hawaiian
Dutch Hawaiian
More popularLeafly flower for Maui Wowie
Maui Wowie
More energeticLeafly flower for Chocolope
Chocolope
More focusingLeafly flower for Cannalope Kush
Cannalope Kush
Leafly flower for Blue Haze
Blue Haze
More arousing
Lineage

First strain parent
Chocolope
parent
Second strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Tangilope

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of TangilopeUser uploaded image of TangilopeUser uploaded image of TangilopeUser uploaded image of TangilopeUser uploaded image of TangilopeUser uploaded image of TangilopeUser uploaded image of Tangilope
