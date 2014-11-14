Tangilope is a chocolaty, citrus blend of Tangie and Chocolope, two of DNA Genetics’ great sativas. It is best known for its intense terpene profile and exotic smell. Its cerebral effects may evoke happiness and the giggles, and can stimulate creativity.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects